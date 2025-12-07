Enugu APC leader praises Mbah’s community-friendly land acquisition policy

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU – A community leader in Udenu Local Government Council, Prince Matthew Onyebuchi Agu, has commended the Enugu State Government under Governor Dr. Peter Mbah for fostering collaboration with local communities in land acquisition for development projects.

Agu noted that the approach has strengthened relations between the government and communities, leading to significant development in rural areas. He highlighted that Governor Mbah’s administration has introduced transparency in land acquisition, ensuring that host communities are consulted and benefit from projects, unlike past practices where landowners were reportedly intimidated or sidelined.

“This government considers the interests of the community that owns the land, and they are benefitting too,” Agu said. He also warned against unscrupulous aides who allegedly misrepresent the government’s policy on land acquisition, urging vigilance to prevent misleading narratives.

The APC chieftain, who was a former deputy governorship candidate under the ACN, praised the state government’s policy in the housing sector and other grassroots developments. He expressed satisfaction that the Enugu State Housing Corporation engages communities to voluntarily donate land for housing projects, with the communities receiving 35 percent of the constructed houses.

Agu said the arrangement counters claims that the government engages in land grabbing. “I couldn’t believe it initially when government officials approached my community with building sketches and designs, asking for land donation in which the community would get 35 percent of the houses. This showed that the government is not into land grabbing, as some people claim,” he said.

He further emphasized that while land acquisition for schools and other public facilities remains imperative, commercial projects are executed as partnerships with communities, highlighting Governor Mbah’s democratic and law-abiding approach.

Prince Agu concluded by urging those spreading false narratives about the governor’s land policies to desist, stressing that “Governor Mbah is a man who observes the rule of law, a democrat, and a considerate leader.”