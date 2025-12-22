Enugu Anglican bishop urges Southeast Govs to strengthen regional security architecture

By Anayo Okoli, Enugu

The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Enugu, Rt. Rev. Prof. Samuel O. Ikeh, has called on Southeast governors to collaborate on a robust security framework to address rising insecurity in the region.

Bishop Ikeh urged the governors to emulate their Southwest counterparts, who have established a regional intelligence-sharing arrangement to gather information and respond swiftly to security threats. He noted that Northern governors have also pooled resources to tackle insecurity effectively in their region.

Speaking while delivering his Christmas message, the bishop stressed that disunity along tribal lines continues to deepen in Nigeria. He called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take urgent steps to promote national unity, noting that the imprisonment of Nnamdi Kanu has further heightened divisions in the country.

“The recent sentencing of Nnamdi Kanu has divided the nation along tribal lines, as many perceive justice was neither done nor seen to have been done,” Bishop Ikeh said. He urged the president to consider a political settlement with Kanu to help ease agitation in the Southeast.

The cleric also prayed for Nigerian soldiers stationed in conflict zones and for displaced persons living in IDP camps.

While commending Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State for his development programs, Bishop Ikeh reminded him that residents are burdened by multiple taxation. He called for a review of these taxes to ease the financial pressure on the people and improve their livelihoods.

Bishop Ikeh concluded by urging Nigerians to embrace peace, unity, and the spirit of brotherhood during the festive season.