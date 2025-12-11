Ensure Nigeria works, stop complaining – Orangun charges Nigerians

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin has charged youths, especially students across the country to stop complaining about the Nigeria situation but to put in effort to ensure that the system work in the interest of development.

The monarch disclosed this on Thursday at the 30th anniversary celebration of Kidvarc School in Iree, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State.

While disclosing that prioritising education signalled the importance placed on the future of individuals and the country, he stressed the need for everyone to embrace patriotism for the sake of the nation.

His words, “Education can never be a scam. We must embrace good education with the spirit of patriotism. That is the only way we can advance this nation. Nigerians must stop complaining about the situation of Nigeria but aid the system to work for everyone.

“The educated elite will fix Nigeria. The orientation of education recently is selfish. We must not cast away those who need to be in school and never rob the poor.”

The Proprietor of Kidvarc school, Prince Oyeyemi Omotoso, urged Nigerians in western world to come home to establish legacies which will go a long way to develop the country.

He said “this school was established by my father in 1994 in Nigeria which is rooted in culture, traditions and social experiences of African child after he left the University of Gainesville, Florida.”

He urged school owners and students to embrace technology-driven education system to compete with their counterparts around the world.

Omotoso commended the alumni of the school for building a clinic and a modern toilet for the school.