Enforcement of tinted glass permit: IGP warns against extortion, harassment

Former IGP, Egbetokun

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Force leadership to maintaining a zero-tolerance stance towards extortion, harassment, or abuse of authority by its personnel in the enforcement policy on vehicle tinted glass.

This is just as the IGP said, “The Force will comply fully with all valid orders of courts of competent jurisdiction and will not act in any manner that undermines ongoing judicial proceedings.”

“But as of today, there is no final judicial pronouncement declaring the Motor Vehicle Tinted Glass Permit Policy unlawful, nor is there any subsisting order permanently restraining the Nigeria Police Force from performing its statutory duties in relation to the regulation of tinted vehicle glasses.”

Force Public Relations Officer CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, while making this known on Wednesday, said, “Any officer found to have engaged in such conduct (extortion, harassment) will be subjected to appropriate disciplinary measures in accordance with established procedures.”

He, however, reiterated that isolated instances of individual misconduct within the Force must not be generalised or used to impugn the Nigeria Police Force as an institution.

A statement by the Force PRO said, “The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to recent public discussions concerning the Motor Vehicle Tinted Glass Permit Policy, with particular reference to the statement issued by the President of the Nigerian Bar Association.

“While robust civic engagement remains a defining feature of a democratic society, it has become necessary at this time to provide institutional clarity in a manner that reassures the public, affirms respect for the rule of law, and preserves public order.

“The Nigeria Police Force is established under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and is statutorily charged with the responsibility of maintaining public safety, preventing crime, and preserving internal security.

“In the discharge of this mandate, the Force operates strictly within the confines of the law and under the supervision of civil authority.

“The Inspector-General of Police has reiterated that the Nigeria Police Force remains unwavering in its respect for the judiciary.

“The Force will comply fully with all valid orders of courts of competent jurisdiction and will not act in any manner that undermines ongoing judicial proceedings.

“At the same time, it is important to clarify that the existence of pending litigation does not, in itself, extinguish the lawful responsibilities of the police, except where a court has expressly and finally directed otherwise.

“As of today, there is no final judicial pronouncement declaring the Motor Vehicle Tinted Glass Permit Policy unlawful, nor is there any subsisting order permanently restraining the Nigeria Police Force from performing its statutory duties in relation to the regulation of tinted vehicle glasses.

“Accordingly, the policy remains part of the existing regulatory framework for road safety, crime prevention, and national security, subject at all times to the authority and supervisory role of the courts.

“Representations made before the court by counsel to the Nigeria Police Force were made in good faith and accurately reflected the institutional position of the Force. Pending the determination of the court, the police have exercised restraint in deference to the primacy of the judicial process.

“Such restraint should not, however, be misconstrued as a waiver or abandonment of lawful authority, particularly in matters that directly implicate public safety and the protection of lives and property.

“The administrative communication issued on 15th December 2025 was intended solely to guide internal planning and enhance public understanding. It did not direct immediate enforcement actions, nor did it authorise conduct inconsistent with any subsisting court process.

“Operational decisions relating to the timing and mode of enforcement remain within the lawful discretion of the Nigeria Police Force, exercised in accordance with the Constitution and subject to judicial oversight.

“The regulation of tinted vehicle glasses remains a legitimate security concern. Both globally and within Nigeria, the misuse of heavily tinted vehicles has been associated with serious crimes, including kidnapping, armed robbery, and other threats to public safety.

“The Nigeria Police Force therefore has a duty to address such risks in a manner that is lawful, proportionate, and respectful of citizens’ rights.

“Where enforcement is lawfully undertaken, it will be guided by professionalism, moderation, and strict adherence to human rights standards.

“The Inspector-General of Police reaffirms the commitment of the Force leadership to maintaining a zero-tolerance stance towards extortion, harassment, or abuse of authority by its personnel.

“Any officer found to have engaged in such conduct will be subjected to appropriate disciplinary measures in accordance with established procedures.

“It is, however, important to reiterate that isolated instances of individual misconduct within the Force must not be generalised or used to impugn the Nigeria Police Force as an institution.

“The Force’s mandate remains firmly anchored on service, accountability, and constitutional responsibility.

“Due regard must also be given to the hundreds of thousands of police officers who daily place themselves in harm’s way in the course of protecting lives, property, and the security of the nation.

“The Nigeria Police Force recognises the Nigerian Bar Association as a valued stakeholder in the justice sector.

“Constructive engagement, grounded in mutual respect for institutional roles, contributes positively to the administration of justice and public confidence in state institutions.

“The Force will continue to engage responsibly with all stakeholders, while refraining from public exchanges that may undermine trust in law enforcement or the judiciary.

“The Nigeria Police Force will continue to act lawfully, independently, and responsibly in the discharge of its constitutional mandate.

“It will comply fully with all valid court orders and will equally safeguard its lawful authority from erosion through premature conclusions or undue public pressure.

“This statement represents the considered and final institutional position of the Nigeria Police Force on this matter, pending the determination of the court.

“Members of the public are urged to remain calm and continue their lawful activities. Public safety is a shared responsibility, and the Nigeria Police Force remains firmly committed to protecting lives, property, and the stability of the nation.”