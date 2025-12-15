Encroachment Crisis: Kwara gov directs perimeter fencing of Kwara Poly

From left,Alh Ghali Alaya(Chairman of the ocassion)Alh Bashir Adigun (Special Adviser to the governor on Media)Dr AbdulRahman Jimoh(Rector of Kwara state Polytechnic)and Mallam Saadu Salahu (Senior Special Adviser and Counselor to the governor)at a media parley today organised by the Department of Strategic Communication and Media Studies and Information and Publications Division of Kwara state Polytechnic, ilorin.

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has directed immediate perimeter fencing of the state Polytechnic to contain the protracted crisis of lands grabbing bedevilling the institution.

Recall that the polytechnic had erstwhile been facing the menace of land grabbers that have craflty sold parts of the school premises to unsuspecting desperate buyers.

Aside from the land grabbers, many enchroachers are sighted on the Kwara Poly lands, with many insisting and claiming the original ownership.

Addressing a media parley jointly organised by the Department of Strategic Communication and Media Studies and Information and Publications Division, Kwara State polytechnic yesterday, themed: “The new Kwara in Kwara Poly”, the Rector, Dr. AbdulRahman Jimoh, disclosed that the governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has directed the immediate fencing of the over 40 years old school.

He, however, added that the governor urged him and the management team to apply caution when carrying out the exercise.

According to him, the governor was concerned about the lives and general security of the students in giving the approval to fence the school.

He said: “you all are aware that we are faced with many challenges that include encroachment and land grabbers.

“Now, our governor has given approval for the perimeter fencing of the school, this is the most recent order in Kwara poly.

“He has given order to carry it out but added that no (enchroachers’) building must be demolished till we hear from him again.

“He also asked us to get back to him should we see any disturber in the course of the exercise. The fencing is important to protect the students,” he stated.

The chairman of the ocassion, Ghali Alaya,in his remark urged the students to make geniune and enviable names for themselves for the sake of their parents who have sacrificed a lot for their excellence, urging: “it is what you take out of this school that matters and remain witth you for survival.”

The Senior Adviser and Counselor to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Mallam Saadu Salahu, hinted that the governor has transformed the school from a state of critical decay to a model of sustainable institutional investment and digital readiness, to fulfill the original mandate of its founding fathers.

He added that the governor recognises the importance of educational development as the most consequential investment outcome for a state’s sustainable economic future.

“This led to a complete systemic overhaul over the past seven years as manifest in Fiscal Responsibility and Welfare as well as its consistent funding.

“Unlike the recent past, the administration ensures teachers and non-academic staff’s salaries across all tiers are paid as at when due,” he said.

He said further that there has been motivation and capacity building, saying there is: “Unprecedented prioritization of staff training, promotion, and welfare packages to reverse the brain drain and restore morale.”

He also listed: Strategic Financial Planning, Infrastructure and Access, State-Wide School Renewal, Establishment of Tertiary Pillars, and Digital Innovation and Future Readiness (The Kwara Model) as some of the Governor AbdulRazaq’s achievements in education sector.