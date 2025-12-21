Emelumba hails Uzodimma for restoration of peace in Oru Nation as Football Tournament kicks off

Governor Hope Uzodimma

The peace-building efforts of the Imo State Government have received wide commendation from residents of Oru West Local Government Area following the restoration of stability in the area.

Speaking on behalf of his people, the Imo State Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba, expressed gratitude to Governor Hope Uzodimma for restoring peace, which has enabled residents to resume normal social and economic activities, including sports.

Emelumba spoke at the kick-off of the Oru North Football Tournament held at the Comprehensive Secondary School, Ubulu, in Oru West Local Government Area.

The commissioner, who is also the sponsor of the tournament named in honour of the governor, recalled that the area was once the epicentre of insecurity in Imo State before the intervention of the Uzodimma-led administration.

He explained that the tournament was initiated and named after Governor Uzodimma to reassure the people that peace has returned to the area and that normalcy has been fully restored.

According to him, since the governor’s intervention, particularly the establishment of a permanent security base in the area, residents have continued to enjoy peace and steady development.

Emelumba further disclosed that as a demonstration of the people’s joy and appreciation to the governor, the Governor Hope Uzodimma Peace Cup will henceforth be staged annually.

He also urged youths in the area to support the government’s peace efforts by remaining vigilant and promptly reporting any suspicious activities to the security agencies.

Earlier, the coordinator of the tournament and retired Director of Sports, Mr. Emmanuel Metu, said six wards—Nnempi, Ubulu, Ibiasoegbe, Aji, Ele and Amaofuo—will compete for the trophy.

Other speakers, including the Leader of the Legislative Council of Oru West, Mr. Casmir Onukaeze; Mrs. Blessing Igweoji; Chief Alphonsus Okike; and Mr. Chika Onyemenem, commended Hon. Emelumba for his magnanimity and demonstrated love for his people.

The opening match of the tournament featured Ibiasoegbe Ward against Ubulu Ward and ended 2–0 in favour of Ubulu Ward.