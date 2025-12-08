Emadeb lauds Akwa Ibom government over Ibom oil field success

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Emadeb Energy Group has commended the Akwa Ibom State Government for its role in the successful development of the Ibom Oil Field, PPL 236, as it formally presented the field’s first oil to Governor Umo Eno.

The milestone was marked during a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House in Uyo, where both parties also explored new areas of collaboration.

Speaking during the visit, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Emadeb Group, Mr. Adebowale Olujimi, thanked the governor for fostering a business-friendly environment that enabled the Ibom Field to come on stream.

He described the achievement as a strong indication of the state’s and Nigeria’s vast potential in the oil and gas sector, reaffirming the company’s commitment to deepening its partnership with the state government.

The Ibom Field, which produces sweet light crude with an assay of 33.8 API, is regarded as one of the region’s most promising marginal fields, with significant prospects for revenue generation, job creation and broader economic impact.

The Emadeb delegation included Mrs. Olugbesoye Olujimi (Executive Director), Dr. Segun Ogunsanya (Chief Operating Officer, Emadeb Exploration & Production), Mr. Olawale Ayeni (General Manager, Technical), Mr. Sheriff Adeeyo (Chief Operating Officer, Emadeb Energy), Mrs. Uduak Ugbodagah (Head of Human Resources) and Mr. Jeremiah Achonwa (Head of Legal).

Discussions with Governor Eno covered opportunities within the Akwa Ibom Gas Monetisation Hub, the development of the Ibom Deep Sea Port, and potential collaboration on infrastructure development and job creation.

Governor Eno welcomed the proposals and commended Emadeb Energy Group for its focus on sustainability and community development, assuring the company of the state’s full cooperation and expressing interest in continued partnership on the development of the Ibom Field.