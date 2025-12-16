Elon Musk becomes first person to surpass $600bn net worth

File: Elon Musk

Elon Musk has become the first person in history to surpass a net worth of $600 billion, with his fortune now estimated at $677 billion, according to Forbes.

The surge in Musk’s wealth is largely driven by the soaring valuation of his private space company, SpaceX. Earlier this month, the company conducted a tender offer that valued it at $800 billion, doubling its August valuation of $400 billion, investors told Forbes.

Musk owns about 42 per cent of SpaceX, and the revised valuation alone added an estimated $168 billion to his personal wealth. Forbes now values his SpaceX stake at $336 billion, making it his most valuable asset.

The tender offer comes ahead of a possible SpaceX initial public offering in 2026, which one investor said could value the company at as much as $1.5 trillion. Such a move could potentially make Musk the world’s first trillionaire, even without additional gains from his other businesses.

Musk’s 12 per cent stake in Tesla is valued at about $197 billion, while his Tesla stock options from the 2018 CEO performance award—voided by a Delaware judge in January 2024—are currently worth $69 billion, pending the outcome of his appeal.

His artificial intelligence company, xAI, has also contributed significantly to his growing fortune. The company is reportedly raising funds at a valuation of $230 billion, more than double the $113 billion valuation Musk cited earlier this year following its merger with social media platform X. Musk owns 53 per cent of xAI, a stake valued at roughly $60 billion.

With an estimated $425 billion gap between him and the world’s second-richest person, Google co-founder Larry Page, Forbes notes that Musk is now closer to a $700 billion net worth than to losing his position as the world’s richest individual.