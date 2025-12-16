Electricity: NISO blames low gas supply as grid drops below 3,500mw

By Obas Esiedesa

Electricity generation on Nigeria’s National Grid fell below 3,500 megawatts on Tuesday following gas supply constraints that forced several gas-fired power plants to record zero or significantly reduced output.

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) said the decline in generation was caused by gas pipeline vandalism within the upstream gas supply network, which disrupted gas availability to a number of power generation facilities.

Checks on data supplied by the independent system operator showed that as at 9pm, DisCos’ load profile was 3,285MW.

According to NISO, the incident led to reduced output across affected gas-powered stations, resulting in a drop in the total available generation capacity on the grid.

In response, the system operator said it activated contingency measures to maintain grid stability and reliability.

A statement from the agency explained that these included increased dispatch from available hydroelectric power stations, continuous re-dispatch of generation, voltage control interventions and other operational actions to balance electricity supply with demand.

NISO said it is closely monitoring grid conditions, including system frequency and voltage levels, while working with relevant stakeholders to address the gas supply challenges and minimise their impact on power supply.

The operator noted that the development underscores the need for stronger coordination to tackle gas supply disruptions, especially as the festive season approaches, a period traditionally considered sensitive for grid operations.

NISO assured electricity consumers and industry stakeholders of its commitment to proactive grid management and adherence to operational standards to ensure a secure, stable and reliable electricity supply across the country.

Vanguard News