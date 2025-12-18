Electricity: Drive new investments, increase generation, others, say experts

…As President Tinubu reconstitutes NERC’s Board

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

Experts in Nigeria’s power sector Thursday tasked the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, to work towards attracting new investments and increasing generation, transmission and distribution in order to deliver adequate and stable supply to consumers.

This follows President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approval of the reconstitution of the Board of the NERC, created based on the guidelines stipulated in the Electricity Act 2023 to promote and ensure an investor-friendly industry and efficient market structure to meet the needs of Nigeria for safe, adequate, reliable and affordable electricity.

In an interview, Adetayo Adegbemle, Executive Director, PowerUp Nigeria, said: “I believe this is a fantastic appointment by the federal government. This is actually what I have advised that the FG did, as promotion through the ranks has shown to be able to steady the Ship and also not drastically change the direction of the sector.

“You will recall I wrote in August advising the FG to go through this route. So, I am glad that it is finally done. Meanwhile, you will also see that the mood of the Sector has become upbeat since this announcement, as they have more confidence in this selection/appointment

“On what they should be doing, I will expect the new NERC leadership to work quickly to restore confidence of investors, and consumers, in the Commission. Luckily for us, none of the leadership are new to the Commission, so I would expect that all the programs that have stalled because of the uncertainty since July can now be worked on without holding back.

“We have the continued roll out of the State Electricity Regulation, forming stronger bond and passing knowledge from NERC to States through trainings and collaborations.”

Similarly, Dr. Muda Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, CPPE, said: “The profiles show that the appointees have the capacity to impact the sector. With about over 4,000 megawatts of supply, Nigerians are currently undersupplied.

“I would like to urge them to focus on attracting massive investments into the sector. The investments and development of assets to generate, transmit and supply more electricity to consumers in all parts of the nation.”

The agenda follows the Senate’s confirmation of board members on December 16, 2025 with Mulisiu Olalekan Oseni and Yusuf Ali, as Chairman and Vice Chairman, respectively. Others appointed as Commissioners include Mr Nathan Rogers Shatti, Mr Dafe Akpeneye, Aisha Mahmud Kanti Bello, Dr Chidi Ike and Dr Fouad Animashaun.

In a statement, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, (Information & Strategy), stated: “Dr Oseni started his service as a Commissioner in January 2017. He was subsequently appointed Vice Chairman of the Commission. “His appointment as Chairman took effect from 1 December 2025 and shall subsist until the completion of his ten-year tenure at the Commission, in accordance with the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2023.”

He said: “Dr Ali was first appointed as a Commissioner in February 2022. His designation as Vice Chairman took effect on 1 December 2025 and shall remain in effect until the completion of his first term.

“Mr Shatti is serving a second term as commissioner. He was first appointed in January 2017.

“Mr Akpeneye is serving a second term, having been first appointed as a Commissioner in January 2017. “Aisha Bello is serving her second term, having been first appointed as a Commissioner in December 2020.

“Dr Ike is serving his first term, having been first appointed as a Commissioner in February 2022.

“Dr Animashaun is serving his first term, effective December 2025. “He is an energy economist with extensive experience in the Nigerian power sector and most recently served as Executive Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission.”

He added: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has charged the board members of NERC to deepen and consolidate the ongoing transformation of Nigeria’s power sector, in strict alignment with the letter and spirit of the Electricity Act, 2023.”