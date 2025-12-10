Ekiti Cargo Airport ushers in new era of aviation development – Keyamo

Festus Keyamo

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has hailed the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport as a landmark achievement, describing it as a new era for aviation development in Nigeria.

Keyamo, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry, Yakubu Adam, spoke during the inaugural commercial flight operations by United Nigeria Airlines on Wednesday. He called the event historic, emphasizing that the airport exemplifies the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Tinubu and reflects the socio-economic potential of Ekiti State.

“History is made in Ekiti with this inaugural flight. We celebrate not just the takeoff, but a new era in aviation development for Ekiti and Nigeria,” Keyamo said, praising the airport as a practical model for job creation and national growth.

The first commercial flight, UN 0622, landed at the airport from Abuja at 11:00 a.m., with dignitaries including Governor Biodun Oyebanji, former Governors Segun Oni, Adeniyi Adebayo, Ayodele Fayose, Kayode Fayemi, and Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele in attendance. The second flight, UN 0623, departed for Lagos at 12:13 p.m.

Senate Leader Bamidele, leading a delegation of federal lawmakers from Ekiti, commended Governor Oyebanji for fostering unity among past governors to achieve the project.

Aare Afe Babalola, founder of Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), praised the governor for his resilience in ensuring the airport became fully operational. Represented by the university’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Smaranda Olarinde, Babalola also proposed the development of a modern railway linking Osogbo, Ado-Ekiti, and Onitsha to complement regional transportation.

United Nigeria Airlines Chairman, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, expressed gratitude to the governor for creating a conducive operating environment, assuring safety and promising to expand flights to other states. He highlighted the benefits of continuity in government for completing major infrastructure projects.

The Executive Director of CCECC Nigeria Ltd, John Zhao, described the airport as a milestone marking Ekiti’s transformation into a fully operational aviation hub, while Project Manager Joseph Yu credited robust collaboration between the governor and the Ministry of Aviation for the success of the runway and airport facilities.

Governor Oyebanji disclosed that the state has invested N49.7 billion into the airport, with N14 billion spent during the early phases of the project under former Governor Kayode Fayemi. The investment covered land compensation, site preparation, regulatory approvals, runway construction, terminal works, access roads, perimeter fencing, aprons, power infrastructure, and firefighting facilities.

Oyebanji acknowledged the contributions of past governors and private stakeholders, including Afe Babalola, in bringing the airport to full functionality, reiterating its potential to boost commerce, logistics, and regional development in Ekiti State.