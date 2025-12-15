Eight-month-old baby, woman killed in Lagos road accident

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By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—Two persons, including an eight-month-old baby, were killed in a road crash that occurred at the weekend on Ikorodu road, Lagos, at the weekend.

Ten other persons were rescued with varying degrees of injuries. t was gathered that tragedy struck when a red long Tata commercial bus moving inward Anthony from Palmgroove suddenly lost control.

The bus reportedly veered off its lane, broke through the median barrier and crashed head-on into a Volkswagen commercial bus conveying passengers from Anthony to Palmgroove.

Confirming the incident, the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority ,LASTMA Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, said the impact of the collision was severe.

He said, “The sheer violence of the crash led to the instant death of an adult female passenger, while an eight-month-old female infant later succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident.”

He explained that LASTMA operatives, with the support of members of the public, immediately launched a coordinated rescue operation at the scene.He said,” A total of 10 victims, including the drivers of both vehicles, were successfully rescued from the wreckage with varying degrees of serious injuries. Six passengers were evacuated from the Volkswagen bus, while four others were rescued from the Tata bus”.

Taofiq said LASTMA personnel also cordoned off the accident scene to prevent secondary crashes and evacuated the wrecked vehicles from the expressway, thereby restoring traffic flow on Ikorodu road.

According to him, the injured victims were promptly taken to nearby hospitals by the Lagos State Ambulance Service LASAMBUS, while officials of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit SEHMUrecovered and evacuated the remains of the deceased.

Security operatives from the Ilupeju Police Division were deployed to provide security during the rescue and recovery operation.

Reacting to the incident, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, described the accident as a painful moment of collective grief.

“This is a painful and collective moment of grief, particularly for parents. We sympathise deeply with the families of the victims and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he said.

Warning motorists, especially commercial drivers, against reckless driving and excessive speeding, Bakare-Oki said drivers must exercise restraint and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy, particularly braking systems, before embarking on any journey.

“Recklessness on the road is a deadly menace with irreversible consequences,” he warned.