EFCC vs Malami: ADC cries foul, alleges political motives

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of turning law enforcement into a political tool following the revocation of bail earlier granted to former Attorney-General of the Federation Mallam Abubakar Malami, SAN.

The party said the decision appeared less about justice and more about politics, arguing that the timing of the bail revocation raised serious concerns about the EFCC’s motives.

According to the ADC, the action came shortly after Malami attended a political rally in Kebbi State, fuelling suspicion that the move was aimed at curtailing his political activities rather than addressing any genuine legal breach.

The party insisted that there was no evidence that Malami violated any of the conditions attached to his bail.

The party’s position was outlined in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, who maintained that the former Attorney-General had fully cooperated with EFCC investigators and acted within the confines of the law.

“From all available evidence, Malami did not violate any of the legal conditions attached to his initial bail,” the party said.

The ADC argued that Malami’s background as a senior lawyer and former chief law officer of the country made it unlikely that he would deliberately breach bail conditions, stressing that participation in a political gathering should not be criminalised.

“As a senior lawyer and former number one law officer in the country, he understands what it means to violate bail conditions. However, what he probably did not understand was that attending a political gathering in furtherance of his governorship ambition in Kebbi State could be the basis for revoking his bail,” Abdullahi added.

While reaffirming its support for the EFCC and other anti-corruption agencies, the party warned that selective investigations and the targeting of opposition figures could damage the credibility of the anti-graft campaign and erode public confidence in democratic institutions.

“ADC regards corruption as one of the most dangerous threats to the survival of our country. However, we are deeply concerned that some of the actions and inactions of the EFCC give the impression that the agency is a gladiator in the political arena rather than an impartial warrior against financial malpractice,” the party said.

The ADC further contended that by allegedly restricting Malami’s political activities, the EFCC was overstepping its constitutional mandate, stressing that no government agency has the power to suspend or limit a citizen’s political rights.

“By barring a citizen from political activity, the EFCC arrogates to itself powers it does not possess under the Constitution,” the ADC said, adding that the restriction appeared to apply only to Kebbi State, where Malami is believed to harbour political ambitions.

The party also referenced recent Afrobarometer survey data which ranked the presidency among the most corrupt public institutions in the country, arguing that such findings should prompt the EFCC to reassess its priorities if it is genuinely committed to fighting corruption.

“Reports such as this provide an opportunity for the EFCC to understand the magnitude of its task and reset its priorities, if it is truly committed to the fight against corruption,” the ADC stated.

Reiterating its stance that Malami is innocent until proven guilty by a competent court, the ADC demanded his immediate release on bail, without conditions it described as restrictive to his political rights.

“We stand with Mallam Abubakar Malami, SAN, who we believe is innocent until declared guilty by a competent court,” the ADC said, calling for a depoliticised and constitutionally grounded approach to the anti-corruption fight.