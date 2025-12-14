EFCC denies me opportunity to perfect bail – Malami

By Haruna Aliyu

Detained former minister of justice and attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Chika Malami, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of denying him the opportunity to perfect his bail conditions, even as he described the conditions as stringent and hard to meet.

His media aide, Muhammed Bello Doka, in a statement on Sunday, said that the commission’s claim that Malami denied himself bail because he has yet to meet bail conditions prescribed for him is incorrect, saying the conditions are a ploy to continue to detain him because bringing federal permanent secretaries under the government’s investigation is not possible.

“Such conditions are intentionally used by EFCC to prolong his detention at the same time saying he refused bail. From the onset, Malami was ready to comply with the bail, but the commission denied him the opportunity to do so.

On the accusations of attempting to evade investigations,he said the former minister of justice is a law-abiding citizen and has never once made efforts to evade investigations; therefore, such statements emanated from the commission, not Malami.

He urged the commission to be holistic and bring forward attainable bail conditions that he can meet, and to stop using the media to say he refused bail.

Vanguard News