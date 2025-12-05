EFCC appeals release of bizman Okwete’s 27 houses

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA—The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has moved to overturn a Federal High Court judgment that ordered the release of 27 houses to businessman James Okwete and his company, Jamec West Africa Limited.

The ruling, delivered on October 31, 2025 by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik in Abuja, had directed that the properties be returned to Okwete.

In a statement signed by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity, the EFCC confirmed that it had filed a Notice of Appeal at the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, signalling its disagreement with the trial court’s decision.

Filed on December 1, 2025, the Notice of Appeal, referencing Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/348/2025, asks the appellate court to halt the enforcement of the judgment while the appeal is being heard.

“An order of this Honourable Court staying execution of the judgment of this honourable court delivered on the 31st day of October 2025 pending the hearing and determination of the appeal filed on the 1st day of December 2025 against the judgment.”

The Commission also requested that the Court of Appeal grant any additional reliefs it considers appropriate.

“And for such other further orders as the honourable court may deem fit to make in the circumstances.”

By taking the battle to the appellate court, the EFCC is seeking to ensure that the 27 properties remain untouched until the legal contest is fully resolved, a move that underscores the significance the agency places on the matter.

No hearing date has been fixed for the matter.