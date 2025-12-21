EDOHIC rebrands to tackle healthcare inequality in Edo State

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Health Insurance Commission (EDOHIC) has restated its commitment to providing quality, affordable and accessible healthcare to every resident regardless of socioeconomic status.

The Managing Director of the Commission, Augusta Ikpea-Enaholo stated this at official unveiling of the Commission’s rebranded logo was held during a press briefing in Benin City recently, served as a platform for the Commission’s leadership to outline a modernized vision for the state’s healthcare landscape.

Speaking virtually, the Managing Director of EDOHIC, Augusta Ikpea-Enaholo, emphasised that the new visual identity is more than just a design change; it represents the Commission’s inclusive approach to Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Ikpea-Enaholo stated, “The rebranded logo captures our vision of a future where every resident—young or old, rich or poor—can access premium healthcare services without the burden of financial hardship,”

Reinforcing this sentiment, the Director of Shared Services, Ehiozuwa Ehis Sandra, noted that the rebranding acts as a catalyst for improved service delivery. She assured residents that EDOHIC remains dedicated to bridge the gap between healthcare needs and affordability, stating that the Commission’s resolve to meet the public’s health demands is stronger than ever.

To ensure public clarity, the Head of Public Relations, Portia Osayande, highlighted a key distinction regarding the Commission’s role.

She explained that while many often confuse the governing body with the insurance programmes themselves, a clear line exists, adding that, EDOHIC (The Commission) is the regulatory and coordinating body responsible for policy formulation and oversight. The Schemes represents the actual platforms and packages through which residents access medical services.

Osayande explained, “This new identity underscores our mandate as a regulator,”

“We are here to ensure the system works for everyone, particularly our most vulnerable populations.”

The briefing also showcased the various insurance tiers available under the Edo State Health Insurance Scheme, which are tailored to meet the specific needs of Public Servants.

The event concluded with a promise of innovation and strengthened partnerships, marking a new chapter in Edo State’s journey toward total health coverage.