Edo PDP rejects new National Chairman, dismisses ‘expulsion certificates’ as political charade

Turaki addressing journalist on Tuesday.

The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has debunked reports circulating in the media alleging that a new National Chairman emerged from a purported national convention held in Ibadan on November 16, 2025. The chapter also dismissed claims that expulsion certificates were issued to some members, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the State Publicity Secretary, Bob-Manuel Umoru, the chapter described the reports as misleading, illegal, and a deliberate distortion of facts.

No Convention, No Chairman, PDP Edo Insists

The statement affirmed that the PDP has not held any valid National Convention, as required by the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

“No individual can claim to have emerged as National Chairman from a convention that never took place,” the party declared, insisting that the alleged Ibadan gathering “has no basis in reality or party procedure.”

Court Orders Still Standing

PDP Edo further noted that two subsisting High Court judgments remain in force, both of which restrain the party from holding any convention pending the resolution of internal matters.

“These orders have not been vacated by any superior court,” the statement said. “Any action taken in defiance of these valid court directives — including supposed handovers or claims of new leadership — is null, void, and of no effect.”

‘Expulsion Certificates’ Dismissed as Childish Drama

The chapter mocked the purported expulsion certificates said to have been issued to Wike and others, describing them as a “joke taken too far” and “a childish political drama.”

“You cannot expel members from a convention that never took place, under a leadership not recognized by law,” it said, condemning the move as “an embarrassment to internal party democracy.”

Party Rebuilding Must Respect the Law

Reaffirming the PDP’s commitment to constitutionalism, the Edo chapter said the party can only be rebuilt through lawful and democratic means, not through “propaganda or illegitimate power grabs.”

PDP Cannot Be Hijacked

The statement added that while the PDP remains strong and resilient, it must be protected from attempts to impose illegal leadership or unconstitutional actions.

“Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, is not the National Chairman of the PDP,” it stressed.

Call for Calm and Unity

The Edo PDP urged members across the state, nationwide, and in the diaspora to disregard the circulating misinformation and remain committed to defending the Constitution and integrity of the party.