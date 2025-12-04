Ede Elders Council mourns renowned historian, Prof Siyan Oyeweso

The Ede Elders Council has announced the death of renowned historian and eminent academic, Professor Gafar Siyan Oyeweso, describing it as a monumental loss to the scholarly community, Osun State, and the ancient town of Ede.

In a statement signed by its Director of Publicity, Chief (Dr) Ayodele Adeyemo, the President of the Council, Alhaji Sulaimon Adebayo, said the Elders received the news of Oyeweso’s passing with deep shock and sorrow.

According to him, the late scholar was “a philanthropist, humble, amiable and always willing to be a pathfinder to our youths.”

He added that Prof. Oyeweso was exceptionally committed to mentoring young people in Ede, noting: “He was sponsoring and mentoring our willing and aspiring youths in Ede community. He was a man with a large mind.”

Another elder of the council, Chief Adebunmi Adeleke, described the late historian as a dependable supporter of youth development, particularly in the areas of education and employment.

“Prof. Oyeweso was always eager to assist in things that would shape the future of Ede youths, especially in their academic needs and job pursuits,” he said. “He was a great mentor to our youths. Ede would miss him sorely.”

Also reacting, Emeritus Professor of Political Science, John Ayoade, a prominent elder of the town and respected academic, said he was shocked by the news, noting that Oyeweso’s passing had created a profound void.

He said: “Prof. Oyeweso was an illustrious son of Ede. His death would create a yawning gap in his natal community, Nigerian academia and the country generally. He was a marvellous researcher and historian.”

Until his death, Prof. Oyeweso served as Provost and Chairman of Council, Obafemi Awolowo University, and Provost, College of Postgraduate Studies, Osun State University. A Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Letters, he authored numerous books, academic papers, and cultural documentaries, including works on the history of Ede and Yoruba heritage.

The Council expressed condolences to the Timi of Ede, His Imperial Majesty Oba Dr. Munirudeen Adesola Lawal (Laminisa I), the entire Ede community, the academic world, and Oyeweso’s immediate family.

The statement concluded with prayers for the repose of his soul, saying: “We pray that Professor Gafar Siyan Oyeweso’s kind soul repose in Aljanah Firdaus.”