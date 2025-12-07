ECOWAS condemns attempted military takeover in Benin

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has condemned the attempted military takeover in the Republic of Benin, expressing serious concern over the development.

In a statement issued by the ECOWAS Commission on Sunday, the regional body described the move as unconstitutional and a direct subversion of the will of the people of Benin.

ECOWAS called for strict adherence to the Beninese Constitution and commended the government and the Republican Army for restoring order in the country.

The statement warned that the leaders of the attempted coup would be held individually and collectively responsible for any loss of life or property resulting from their actions.

The regional body further pledged its support to Benin, noting: “ECOWAS will support the Government and the people in all forms necessary, including the deployment of the regional standby force, to defend the Constitution and the territorial integrity of Benin.”