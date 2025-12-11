ECOWAS: APC praises Nigeria’s strong leadership, growing influence in W/Africa

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says Nigeria is providing strong regional leadership under President Bola Tinubu.

Its spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, in a statement on Thursday, said the country is playing a stabilising role as West Africa faces political instability, security threats and economic uncertainty.

Oladejo said President Tinubu’s role in ECOWAS had strengthened diplomatic engagement and promoted stability in the sub-region.

Oladejo said Nigeria remained firm in supporting democracy and opposing unconstitutional takeovers of governments in the sub-region.

He added that the President’s interventions had helped reopen dialogue channels in troubled West African states.

According to him, Nigeria continues to lead security cooperation through counterterrorism efforts and intelligence sharing.

He said joint operations with regional partners are improving responses to terrorism, piracy and cross-border crime.

Oladejo commended the strengthening of the ECOWAS Standby Force under Tinubu’s leadership.

He said Nigeria was also rallying international support to confront emerging security threats in the Sahel.

According to him, Nigeria’s diplomacy is now anchored on strategy, responsibility and regional development.

He said the President is advancing economic integration, energy diplomacy and new trade partnerships within West Africa.

Oladejo said these efforts reflect the Renewed Hope Agenda for a stronger and more secure region.

He urged Nigerians to remain confident in the country’s growing influence and regional direction.

Oladejo said Nigeria was shaping key outcomes in Africa through steady leadership and consistent engagement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Bola Tinubu has secured Senate approval for the deployment of Nigerian troops to the Republic of Benin, following a failed coup attempt in the West African country.

Tinubu said the deployment followed consultations with the National Defence Council and was in response to Benin’s call for military assistance for a peace enforcement mission.

Vanguard News