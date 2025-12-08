Economy: Why some gorgeously dressed ladies steal food, plates, spoons at owambes

As funny as this may sound, not all gorgeously dressed ladies at parties came to honour the celebrant.

While many came to merry with the host, some came for free food as the economic downturn has reduced many people’s ability to afford three-square meals.

But some others came for a sinister purpose not fit for the noble. They use the opportunity of such parties to stow away food, plates, forks and knives. The embarrassing scenario not only debases human dignity, it puts caterers and party hosts in debt.

Some caterers who spoke to Economy&Lifestyle, said more sophisticated looking ladies who ordinarily appear classic have even joined the trend. They attributed the menace to the quest for survival.

Mrs. Harietta Lawrence, a caterer, said: “ It is quite alarming that not everybody you see at parties is sensible and okay.“These guests have shown me ‘shege promax’.

“Some of them carry my forks and glass cups home. “champagne glass can be 200 before an event. “After the event we will see just 190.“Guests will remove table cover clothes and napkns to pack extra chickens and small chops home.

“Some even take the LED candles used in decorating the tables.“The culprits are mostly women.“When you see these women looking radiant with large head gears, shoes, bags , clothes, jewelry, you will think they have arrived . “But what most people don’t know is that some of the things these women put on were borrowed.”

Mrs. Owodunni Alakija, a caterer, said: “Apart from party guests,the drivers and securities are also culprits of stealing plates. “Once they are served, they leave the plates and cutlery inside their cars or post.

“Whenever we go for a job, the LED lights are never complete, even the napkins.

“I decided to put the burden on the hosts.“I include damages to the fees I charge them and it covers my losses.“It is very embarrassing that people with high class and good looks can steal plates, cups, spoons, forks, knives or even LED lights at parties.

“And these things are very expensive because most hosts request the best in their parties.”Mr. Lucky Iduzogie, an event planner and caterer, lamented: “The act is becoming unbearable.

“These guests don’t pity caterers at all. Between July and now I have over 200 plates missing at events I catered.

“I have even lost count of spoons, cups and napkins. It is tiring and these things are very expensive.These guests have frustrated us in food and have now migrated to stealing cutleries.

“When we prepare food for 200 guests two to three people will collect food meant for ten guests. At the end, the host will be complaining about us not feeding her entire guests.

“This tends to destroy our reputation as caterers. It is when we explain to some that they understand. Others will still blame us.”

Mrs. Faith Braimoh, a kitchen accessories seller, noted that stealing table clothes, napkins and plates is a very ugly thing to do as a woman.“Yes, I know these items are expensive but there are affordable ones like the unbreakable plates, spoons and cups.

“A quality ceramic plate is sold for N3,000 to N5,000 depending on if it’s a soup bowl or flat plate.

“A quality stainless steel spoon is sold for N25,000 above per dozen. A good quality champagne glass set of three to six costs between N50,000 to N100,000.

“Imagine spending such an amount on these items and someone from nowhere steals them. It will be painful. It is a huge loss when the items stolen start accumulating”, she added.