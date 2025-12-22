Ebonyi first lady facilitates release of 25 convicted inmates, pays N20m fine

Gov. Nwifuru

By Jeff Agbodo

A total of 25 indigent inmates have been released from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, following the payment of N20.041 million in fines facilitated by the wife of the state governor, Mrs. Uzoamaka Nwifuru.

The released inmates, eligible for option-of-fine sentences, include 24 men and one woman. Twenty-three were from the Abakaliki correctional centre, while two came from Afikpo.

Deputy Comptroller Oyoko Angela Chima Igwugwu, Officer in Charge of the facility, confirmed that the First Lady’s initiative has been ongoing for several years. She noted that in previous years, Mrs. Nwifuru had sponsored the release of 41 inmates in 2024 and 53 in 2023, providing not only fines but also meals and transport support.

Speaking during the release ceremony, Mrs. Nwifuru commended the Nigerian Correctional Service for its rehabilitation and reintegration efforts, emphasizing that the programme aligns with the governor’s “Charter of People’s Needs” and her foundation, BEWO, which seeks to support vulnerable populations.

She urged released inmates to embrace a law-abiding life and thanked custodial staff for their dedication and care.

Ebonyi State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Ben Odo, praised the First Lady for her intervention, highlighting the overcrowded state of the Abakaliki facility, which currently houses 1,018 inmates despite a capacity of 387.

One of the beneficiaries, Obinna Ogbu, expressed gratitude to Mrs. Nwifuru and promised to live a reformed life, while also commending the correctional staff for their support during his incarceration.

The initiative underscores the state government’s commitment to social welfare, rehabilitation, and compassionate governance, particularly during the festive season.