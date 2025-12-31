DSS records operational gains, institutional reforms under DG Ajayi in 2025 — Adesogan

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

ABUJA — The Department of State Services (DSS) recorded notable operational and institutional advances in 2025 under the leadership of its Director-General, Mr. Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, with increased emphasis on intelligence-led operations, inter-agency collaboration, and internal reforms, a security analyst has said.

Deji Adesogan, a security analyst and digital communications expert, stated this in a statement, noting that since assuming office in 2024, Ajayi has overseen a strategic shift towards preventive intelligence aimed at disrupting security threats before they escalate.

“In 2025, the Service intensified operations targeting terrorism, kidnapping, and arms trafficking networks across the North-East, North-West, and parts of the Middle Belt. Security sources confirmed that several threats were neutralised through intelligence-driven interventions,” Adesogan said.

He added that the DSS strengthened collaboration with other security agencies, including the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, and allied intelligence institutions, resulting in improved information sharing and more effective operational responses across multiple security theatres.

On the institutional front, Adesogan noted that the Service reviewed long-standing detention cases and implemented court rulings, including the release of individuals held without sufficient legal basis and compliance with compensation orders.

“These actions were acknowledged by legal practitioners and civil society organisations as positive steps toward strengthening the rule of law and institutional accountability,” he said.

According to Adesogan, the DSS leadership also received public recognition from state governments and community leaders in security-challenged areas in 2025, citing timely intelligence that helped prevent violence and restore calm.

He said security analysts and retired officers equally observed improvements in coordination, professionalism, and operational discipline within the Service.

Adesogan further disclosed that the Director-General was recognised by the Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI) for improved engagement with media organisations and a more structured approach to press-related security matters, reflecting evolving relations between the DSS and the media.

Internally, he said, the Service implemented reforms to improve staff welfare, training, and career development, with training programmes updated to address emerging threats such as cyber-enabled crime and transnational criminal networks.

He also highlighted the appointment of the first female Deputy Director-General as part of ongoing leadership reforms, as well as sustained community engagement initiatives focused on strengthening local intelligence networks and early-warning systems in insecurity-prone areas.

“While security challenges persist across parts of the country, developments within the DSS in 2025 reflect sustained efforts to enhance operational effectiveness, institutional accountability, and public confidence,” the statement concluded.