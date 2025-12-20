Drug test policy for schools will reduce substance abuse – Marwa

Marwa

Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) on Saturday said that the new drug test policy for schools will discourage substance abuse.

According to him, the move will also curb drug abuse by young people, especially those aspiring to gain admission into tertiary institutions.

Marwa said this when he received the Vice Chancellor of the Taraba State University, Prof. Sunday Bako, who led a team of his management staff to seek partnership with the NDLEA.

He said that the collaboration to fight substance abuse and drug trafficking is necessary to address the menace among youths.

He noted that the agency is glad to partner with the university and the Taraba state government on combating drug abuse.

“It is a good thing that what you are doing aligns with the new national policy for tertiary institutions that includes compulsory and random drug integrity tests for students.

“This initiative is a joint effort between the Federal Ministry of Education and the NDLEA to combat substance abuse among young people in schools across the country.

“At the NDLEA, we have been pushing for this and we are happy we have a dependable partner in the Minister of Education and members of his team who worked with us and supported us on this.

“This is not in any way punitive, but a strategic push that will largely discourage our youths from going into substance abuse because they know at every stage of their education that they will face compulsory drug test.

“We are fully prepared to work with all schools to ensure the success of this great initiative that will make positive impact on youth development, security and national productivity in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu,”

Marwa commended the VC for establishing a full Directorate of Narcotics and Drug Abuse Prohibition in the institution, with a promise to support his efforts through capacity-building training and other areas of collaboration.

In his remarks, Prof. Bako commended the anti-drug agency for its professionalism and collaboration which had earned the agency national and international accolades.

“Your relentless efforts in combatting substance abuse have contributed significantly to protecting our youths and preserving the future of our nation,” he said

He said that the visit seeks to strengthen the relationship between Taraba State University, Jalingo and the NDLEA, which began since Aug. 22, 2024.

“We firmly believe that effective drug control and prevention require a multi-sectoral approach involving law enforcement agencies, academic institutions, and the wider society,” he said (NAN)