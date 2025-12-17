Driver absconds as truck kills two, injures three – LASTMA

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says a truck collision with four other vehicles has left two dead, while three others were critically injured.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Bakare-Oki said the devastating road traffic calamity occurred at Iyana Meiran inward on Meiran Road, by the Primary Health Centre (PHC), Meiran, Lagos.

He said that regrettably, the driver of the Silo Mixer Truck absconded from the scene upon realising the gravity of the incident.

“Preliminary security findings revealed that the tragic occurrence was triggered by a Dangote Silo Mixer Truck which, while speeding, suffered a sudden brake failure and consequently lost control.

“The runaway truck forcefully rammed into a commercial minibus, popularly referred to as Korope (EPP 541 YF), as well as four tricycles (Marwa): KTU 360 QN, LND 444 QL, LSR 444 QN, and EKY 122 QP.

“The violent impact culminated in extensive destruction, trapping commuters amid mangled vehicles and twisted wreckage,” he said.

He said that LASTMA personnel were swiftly mobilised to the accident scene and, with the invaluable assistance of public-spirited passersby, successfully rescued and evacuated three severely injured victims who were trapped within the crushed vehicles.

He added that to ensure the safety of responders and forestall secondary collisions, the authority immediately cordoned off the entire corridor and instituted comprehensive traffic control and diversion measures.

“In line with established inter-agency emergency response protocols, security operatives from the Meiran Police Division were promptly notified by LASTMA officers.

“The Divisional Police Officer personally led a team of officers to the crash site, providing crucial security reinforcement throughout the rescue and recovery operations.

“All injured victims were expeditiously conveyed to Mobonke Hospital, Meiran Road, for urgent and intensive medical care, while the remains of the two deceased persons were formally handed over to the Nigeria Police, who subsequently arranged conveyance with an ambulance,” he said.

Bakare-Oki admonished drivers to adhere strictly to government-regulated speed limits, stressing that mechanical negligence and speeding remained persistent and avoidable causes of fatal road crashes.

He expressed deep sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, while wishing the injured victims a speedy and full recovery. (NAN)