Don’t idolise military rule, former lawmaker tells Nigerians

Chief Sam Onuigbo, a former federal lawmaker, has cautioned Nigerians and the broader West African community against idolising coup d’état and military governance.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday, Onuigbo expressed concern that the recent spate of coups and coup rumours across several West African nations should alarm all advocates of good governance.

Currently, the Niger Republic, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea-Bissau are under military rule. In response to regional protests led by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso have formed the Alliance of Sahel States.

The recent threat to democracy in the sub-region was highlighted by a foiled coup attempt in the Benin Republic, thwarted with the assistance of Nigeria, which deployed airpower for intervention.

From 2015 to 2023, Onuigbo served as the representative for the Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

“Those who glamourise military regimes do not understand the implications of living under a military junta,” he stated.

“The military can strip away your rights, and a bad military government could even impose a ban on social media.”

Onuigbo emphasised the need for citizens to urge their governments to uphold good governance, endorsing President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s ongoing reform efforts.

“These reforms will yield positive results. We are already witnessing a significant influx of foreign direct investment,” he noted.

He urged Nigerians to rally behind President Bola Tinubu in addressing the nation’s pressing security challenges.

“Insecurity is a detrimental force that benefits no one. President Tinubu has initiated several bold measures to confront this challenge, and it is crucial for Nigerians to support him to ensure the success of these initiatives,” he concluded.

Vanguard News