Don’t destroy your school on social media – UNIOSUN VC warns students

Pledges to tackle accommodation challenge

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Vice Chancellor, Osun State University, UNIOSUN, Professor Clement Adebooye has cautioned against using social media to project the institution in bad light, warning that such actions affect everyone connected to the school.

This is just as the institution matriculated 13,000 new students across various departments of the University.

Speaking at the 19th matriculation ceremony of the institution, on Thursday in Osogbo, Adebooye, stressed that when the image of the institution is presented negatively on social media, it impacts not only the school’s reputation but also the students’ academic and professional future.

According to him, I say a big congratulation to our fresh graduates. Out of about 40,000 candidates who participated in our Post-UTME screening exercise, only a little above 13,000 (30% approximately) of you met the rigorous but transparent criteria that qualify you to be here today as undergraduate.

“But being among the lucky few also comes with responsibility. You must be ready to defend the admission that has been graciously offered to you. Osun State University has zero tolerance for all forms of negative behavior like cultism, exam malpractice, fraud, cybercrime, drug abuse, and all other vices that destroy promising futures. I urge you: do not engage in them. You are here to build a life of value, please do not derail your journey.

“Do not use the social media to demarket your u University. Whenever the image of the University is presented negatively on the social media, you are also being affected negatively. Unexpected things happen everywhere in the world. When you see unexpected things, please report to the university authorities.”

He however, expressed concerns over the worsening challenge of student accommodation across its campuses, assuring students and parents that decisive steps are being taken to address the situation.

He said, “We are aware and deeply concerned about the challenge of student accommodation across our campuses. Many of our students have been facing exploitation from private landlords who charge exorbitant rents that place unnecessary financial burdens on families. I want to assure you today that the University is working tirelessly to address this challenge. We will break the excesses of the landlords, in the coming session, by the grace of God.”