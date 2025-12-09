Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, December 9, 2025

The Nigerian Naira has maintained a relatively stable position against the US Dollar in both the official and parallel markets as trading opens today, Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

Market data indicates a continued convergence between the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rates and the street markets, driven by recent monetary policy shifts and improved foreign exchange liquidity.

Official NAFEM Rates

In the official market, the Naira is currently trading at an average of ₦1,450.92 to the dollar, according to data from the FMDQ and major trading platforms like Xe. This represents a period of sustained stability for the local currency, which has hovered between the ₦1,450 and ₦1,460 band in recent weeks.

Market analysts attribute this stability to increased foreign inflows and the impact of the US Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate adjustments. The dovish stance taken by the Fed in late 2025 has softened the greenback globally, allowing emerging market currencies like the Naira to regain some ground.

Parallel Market Rates

On the parallel market, often referred to as the black market, the exchange rate has shown a similar trend of moderation. Currency dealers in Lagos and Abuja are exchanging the dollar at a selling rate of approximately ₦1,490 and a buying rate of ₦1,475 today.

Data from Aboki Forex and other street tracking platforms confirms that the gap between the official and parallel market rates has narrowed significantly compared to previous years, now standing at a margin of roughly ₦40. This reduced disparity is often cited by economists as a sign of improved market efficiency and reduced arbitrage opportunities.

Market Outlook

Financial experts point to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s persistent reforms and the recent accumulation of foreign reserves as key factors supporting the Naira’s value. Additionally, the expectations of further rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve later this month are bolstering investor confidence in Nigerian assets, keeping the exchange rate volatility in check as the year draws to a close.