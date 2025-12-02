Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, December 2, 2025

The exchange rate between the United States Dollar (USD) and the Nigerian Naira (NGN) showed continued stability across both the official and parallel markets on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

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According to real-time data from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), the local currency is trading close to the N1,448 per dollar mark, maintaining a narrow gap with the parallel market rates.

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NFEM (Official) Market Rates

​Data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) indicates that the Naira opened trading on Tuesday around N1,447.96 per dollar. This represents a marginal adjustment from the previous trading sessions.

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Market data shows that the currency has maintained a relatively stable position over the last week. On Friday, November 28, the NFEM closing rate was recorded at N1,446.90, with a daily high of N1,449.75 and a low of N1,445.00. Indications from Monday’s trading session (December 1) suggested the rate hovered around N1,446.59, reflecting sustained liquidity and reduced volatility in the official window.

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Parallel Market Rates

​In the parallel (black) market, the Naira is exchanging hands at slightly higher rates but remains within a tight range compared to the official window.

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Market surveys in Lagos and Abuja indicate that the dollar is currently trading between N1,465 and N1,470. Digital exchange platforms and international transfer services like Wise and Access Bank’s global rate indicators corroborate this, showing rates fluctuating between N1,465.33 and N1,469.00 as of Tuesday morning.

​This places the spread between the official and parallel market rates at approximately N18 to N22, a sign of continued convergence between the two markets.

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Market Outlook

​The foreign exchange market in late 2025 continues to demonstrate resilience. The CBN’s data reveals that throughout late November, the official rate remained largely within the N1,440 to N1,458 band. This stability is attributed to improved liquidity management and the central bank’s consistent interventions to harmonise the markets.

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