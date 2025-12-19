Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, December 19, 2025​

The Nigerian Naira continues to experience fluctuations against the United States Dollar as the trading day opens on Friday, December 19, 2025.

Data from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) and various parallel market segments show a slight tightening in the gap between official and unofficial rates.

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Official Market Rates (NFEM)

​In the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market, the Naira opened at approximately N1,455.98 per $1. This reflects a period of relative volatility earlier in the week, where the currency saw highs of N1,458 before stabilizing slightly towards the weekend. Market turnover remains steady as the Central Bank of Nigeria continues its efforts to manage liquidity and curb excessive speculation in the official window.

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Parallel Market (Black Market) Rates

​In the unofficial or parallel market, the exchange rate typically maintains a premium over the official window. Early morning reports from Bureau De Change operators in Lagos and Abuja indicate that the dollar is being traded between N1,720 and N1,745, depending on the volume of the transaction and the location.

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Despite the persistent spread between the two markets, traders note that demand for holiday-related imports has started to level off, providing some breathing room for the local currency.

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Factors Influencing the Rate Today

​Several factors are currently driving the price action of the Naira:

​Liquidity Injections: Ongoing interventions by the CBN to provide foreign exchange for legitimate end-users.

​Oil Revenues: Fluctuations in global crude oil prices affecting Nigeria’s foreign reserves.

​Holiday Demand: A seasonal surge in travel and retail demand as the year comes to a close.

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Market analysts suggest that the Naira may remain within this range for the remainder of the year unless there is a significant shift in monetary policy or a major spike in global oil prices.

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