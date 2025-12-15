Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, December 15, 2025

​The Nigerian currency, the Naira, showed minimal movement against the US Dollar on Monday, December 15, 2025, maintaining its position across both the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) and the parallel market.

​Official NFEM Rate Holds Steady

​Data from the official trading window, the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), indicates the Naira traded at \text{₦}1,448.68 per US Dollar early this morning. This rate reflects a marginal depreciation of approximately 0.27% from the previous trading day’s closing figure of {₦}1,452.57 (from data referencing December 12 and December 14, 2025).

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Market activity in the official segment remains relatively constrained, with the value hovering around the {₦}1,450 benchmark as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) continues its efforts to stabilise the volatile foreign exchange landscape.

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Parallel Market Maintains Narrow Premium

​In the parallel market, commonly referred to as the black market, the Dollar to Naira exchange rate was reportedly around {₦}1,449.56 per US Dollar.

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This figure suggests a narrow premium of less than {₦}1 compared to the official rate of {₦}1,448.68, an indication of convergence between the two markets, a long-stated objective of the nation’s monetary authorities. Market observers attribute this minimal gap to sustained liquidity management and regulatory interventions designed to channel more foreign currency transactions through the formal financial system.

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Market Outlook and Economic Factors

​The stability observed today aligns with the recent trend in the NFEM, where the Dollar rate has oscillated narrowly between a high of around {₦}1,459 and a low of {₦}1,447 over the past week.

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Key macroeconomic factors influencing the Naira’s performance in December 2025 include:

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CBN Policy Rate: The benchmark Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) stands at a high of 27.00% (as of November 2025), a measure aimed at attracting foreign portfolio investment and curtailing inflationary pressures (currently at 16.05% as of October 2025).

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Oil Prices: Global oil price fluctuations continue to impact Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings, which remain largely dependent on crude oil exports.

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Year-End Demand: Increased foreign exchange demand for year-end corporate and personal transactions is expected in the coming weeks, which may test the current stability.

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The foreign exchange market is expected to remain under close scrutiny by traders and policymakers, with the level of liquidity and the effectiveness of CBN interventions being the main determinants of the exchange rate direction throughout the rest of the week.

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