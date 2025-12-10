Do your work without fear or favour – Orji Kalu urges journalists

Sen Orji Kalu

By Chinedu Adonu

The Senator representing Abia North in the Red Chamber, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on Nigerian journalists to carry out their duties fearlessly and impartially.

He emphasised that honesty in reporting is vital, noting that truth often challenges politicians, but it ultimately leads to freedom and progress.

Kanu, who made this call during the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Enugu council’s press week, themed “National Unity & Good Governance: The Role of The Media,” held at the International Conference Centre, emphasised the media’s critical role in fostering national unity and understanding.

Represented by the member representing Ezeagu State Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Chima Obieze, urged the media to focus on unifying factors rather than divisive issues, highlighting the importance of embracing Nigeria’s diversity.

Drawing inspiration from the United States, he praised American patriotism and nationalism, urging Nigerian journalists to promote similar unity and harness the nation’s diversity for national development.

“Do your reportage without fear or favour,” he reiterated, adding: “Generally speaking, every politician is afraid of the press because nobody wants to be exposed when one is not doing the right thing.” He said: “At times, the truth you kill is the truth that will set you free.”

“You journalists have a duty to make Nigerians understand that there is power in diversity, and then make the citizens understand how to harness that power in diversity and move forward in the world,” said the politician,”he said.

Earlier, NUJ Enugu Chairman Comrade Obinna Ogbuka announced the induction of former Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi into the NUJ Hall of Fame, honouring his support for journalism and media infrastructure development in Enugu.

A citation highlighted Ugwuanyi’s commitment, including the renovation of the NUJ Press Centre and the establishment of new media facilities.

“The occasion was equally a way of taking a ‘critical look at and reviewing the activities of those in government and public offices and honouring those that deserve it.”

“We’re also using the day to honour the former Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his remarkable activities while in office towards the NUJ and members in the state… Today, we are inducting him into the Enugu NUJ Hall of Fame. It’s a way of telling the public that society is watching everybody,” Ogbuka told the audience.

“Throughout his tenure, Rt. Hon. Ugwuanyi demonstrated a deep appreciation of the press as a vital institution for democracy and development. His administration made the highest financial investment in the history of the NUJ in Enugu State, leading to the extensive renovation and modernisation of the NUJ Press Centre in Enugu – an achievement widely acknowledged as a transformative milestone for the union,” according to the citation for Ugwuanyi that was read to the huge audience.

“Equally remarkable was his commitment to decentralising media infrastructure and strengthening journalism across the State. Under his leadership, a brand-new Press was constructed for journalists in Nsukka, providing practitioners in the zone with a conducive, functional, and dignified environment for professional engagement,” the citation added.

A public analyst, Dr Ambrose Igboke, representing Ugwuanyi, noted that the honour, awarded after Ugwuanyi’s tenure, reflects his longstanding belief in collaboration between government and the media for societal development.

He and other speakers praised Ugwuanyi’s leadership and support for journalism.

In addition, the event recognised 11 distinguished individuals, including Dr Eric Odo, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Chairman, who received the 2025 Best Chairman of the Year Award.

Odo expressed gratitude for the recognition and pledged to sustain developmental efforts in infrastructure, health, education, and community welfare.

Other notable awardees included Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, Hon. Chimaobi Sam Atu, member representing Enugu North and South Federal Constituency; Chairman of Igbo-Eze South, Hon. Barr. Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze; Engr. Pastor Beloved-Dan Obi Anike, Executive Chairman, Enugu East LGA; a media personality and Chairman, Enugu State Local Government Service Commission, Chief Barr. Nana Ogbodo and the Executive Chairman, Awgu LGA, Hon. Uchenna Joseph Okolo.

Other awardees were Dr Kingsley Adonu, a dynamic entrepreneur and founder/CEO of SMobile Group; an oil magnet, Chief Anyim Godwin Ezebuilo – Managing Director of New Global Mighty Petroleum Ltd; Chief Surv. Osita Achi, the CEO of FITOBricks and former Managing Director, Enugu State Housing Development Cooperation, Prince Paul Nnaji.

Vanguard News