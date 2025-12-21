DHQ deploys troops, intensifies surveillance ahead of Christmas, new year celebrations

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced the emplacement of robust security measures across the country to prevent attacks and ensure the safety of citizens during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The disclosure was made on Sunday in a statement issued by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, titled “Defence Headquarters Efforts to Ensure Safety and Security During the Christmas Festivities.”

According to the DHQ, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), in collaboration with other security agencies, have intensified operations in identified vulnerable areas nationwide as part of proactive efforts to curb criminal activities during the festive period.

Major General Onoja said additional troops have been deployed to strategic locations and major routes, while special forces units and air support elements have been placed on high alert to ensure rapid response to any emerging threats.

He added that surveillance operations have also been significantly enhanced, including increased aerial monitoring and intelligence gathering, to track the movements and communication patterns of suspected criminal groups.

The statement noted that unit commanders across all operational areas have been directed to strengthen patrols, establish fortified checkpoints, and sustain close collaboration with community leaders, local vigilante groups and state security formations.

“As we approach this festive period, the Armed Forces of Nigeria reaffirm their unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians,” Onoja said. “The security and stability of our nation remain our top priority, and every necessary measure is being taken to ensure that citizens celebrate Christmas in peace, unity and joy.”

The DHQ also emphasised the importance of public cooperation, urging citizens to remain calm but vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest security formation. It assured that all reports would be treated with urgency and confidentiality.

The statement further conveyed the goodwill message of the Chief of Defence Staff, General OO Oluyede, who wished Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year in advance.

The Defence Headquarters called on the media to disseminate the information widely, stressing that collective vigilance remains key to the success of ongoing security operations during the festive season.