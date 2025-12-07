Detty December: Lagos positioning self as Africa’s creative capital — APC

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says the state has reinforced its status as Africa’s leading creative hub through sustained government support for the cultural and entertainment sectors.

The party said the state’s growing influence is a product of deliberate public investment in infrastructure, tourism, transportation, and security.

APC spokesman, Seye Oladejo, in a statement on Sunday in Lagos, said the administration of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had continued to empower youth-driven innovation.

He described “Detty December”,a phrase used to describe all the ubiquitous parties, shows and other vibrant entertainment-related activities in the state in December, as a product of the state government’s support for the entertainment sector.

“Under the leadership of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos has become the undisputed creative capital of Africa, where beats meet business and imagination meets infrastructure,” he said.

Oladejo noted that the 2025 Detty December activities showed how effective partnerships between government and the private sector could drive economic expansion.

He said Lagos’ model of support for entertainment, fashion, nightlife, digital content, and hospitality had created thousands of jobs and impacted local enterprises.

According to him, while some states are still debating how to grow their creative economies, Lagos is already attracting global attention and exporting its development blueprint.

He said the THEMES development agenda remained central to the city’s economic growth, bridging entertainment, technology, tourism and entrepreneurship.

Oladejo said: Creativity alone is not enough. Government apathy would have killed this ecosystem years ago.

“But Lagos chose a different route – strategic enablement, massive investment in security, improved transportation, world-class event infrastructure, and active collaboration with the private sector.

“This synergy – the handshake between government enablement and unstoppable youth creativity – is why Lagos today stands tall as the only African city that can host a hundred world-class events in a single month and not miss a beat.

“The Lagos APC proudly salutes the brilliant minds behind the scenes: entertainers, content creators, promoters, designers, producers, digital innovators, hospitality drivers and the countless young people redefining what is possible.

“Your creativity is the jet fuel.Lagos is the runway that ensures you take off.” he said.

The spokesman added that improved security, upgraded event facilities, and expanded transportation networks had made Lagos a preferred destination for major concerts and festivals.

Oladejo said he had no doubt that the APC state government would deepen investments in the creative sector to sustain economic momentum in 2026.

“As we march into a new year, we assure Lagos residents that the Sanwo-Olu administration will intensify support for the creative sector.

“The governor will expand tourism infrastructure, strengthen security architecture, and deepen opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

“If Detty December is the preview, then Lagos is already scripting a blockbuster future,”he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Detty December Fest is one of Nigeria’s largest end-of-year cultural events, blending music, entertainment, and holiday celebrations in Lagos, running from Dec.6 to Dec. 31.

Vanguard News