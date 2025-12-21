Detty December: Frenzy as Tinubu storms Lagos for Eyo Festival

Received in Lagos.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

After eight years of absence, all is set for another epochal Eyo Festival, scheduled to hold at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos. The historic cultural event is being organised in honour of the late Sir Michael Otedola, former Governor of Lagos State.

The last Eyo Festival was held on May 20, 2017. The festival is a significant Yoruba cultural celebration traditionally staged on Lagos Island to honour departed kings, chiefs, and notable personalities.

In an official statement released on Friday by the Presidential Spokesman, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu is expected to be the Guest of Honour at the festival during his yuletide visit to Lagos, as part of his numerous engagements in the city.

With the President’s attendance confirmed, a massive security presence is anticipated to further strengthen the safety architecture around the event and ensure a peaceful and enjoyable celebration.

Already, Lagos Island is aglow with festive activities. Streets and corners are adorned with colourful decorations, while Eyo masquerade effigies light up various locations, creating a captivating cultural atmosphere. The event is expected to further highlight the vibrancy and cultural richness of Lagos during the 2025 festive season.

Meanwhile, Oba of Lagos, Riliwanu Akiolu, has confirmed that the Eyo Festival will take place on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

The monarch assured residents and tourists of adequate security before, during, and after the festival. He also warned participating masquerades against any form of harassment or attack on spectators, fun seekers, or other participants.

“Such acts are criminal and will be penalised accordingly,” Akiolu warned.

According to him, the festival will be restricted to Lagos Island this year, with plans underway to deploy about 100 buses to convey people from different parts of the state to the venue at TBS.

Eyo Festival

Eyo Festival, also known as the Adamu Orisha Play, is a unique Yoruba cultural festival indigenous to Lagos, Nigeria. Though it has historical roots linked to Iperu-Remo in Ogun State, it is traditionally performed on Lagos Island and has evolved into a major tourist attraction.

A notable edition was held in 2000 to commemorate Justice G.B.A. Coker, a high chief of Lagos, the Olori Adimu and Olori Eyo of the Adimu Eyo masquerade.

The festival remains one of the most iconic cultural events in Lagos, attracting thousands of worshippers, tourists, and cultural enthusiasts. It symbolises the city’s ancestral heritage and spiritual identity, traditionally serving as a rite to honour ancestors and guide the souls of departed kings and chiefs to the afterlife.

Participants, known as Eyo, are dressed in pristine white robes with veils and colour-coded hats (Aga caps). They carry long staffs known as Opambata. The festival features elaborate processions from the palaces (Iga) of ruling families to the shrine (Agodo), accompanied by singing, drumming, and dancing.

In modern times, the festival is also organised for special state occasions and as a major tourism event.

Dos and Don’ts at the Eyo Festival

To preserve the sanctity of the Adamu Orisha Play, the following rules must be strictly observed:

·Footwear: Shoes, sandals, and slippers are prohibited.

·Headwear and Hairstyles: The Shuku hairstyle, hats, and head-ties are forbidden for both males and females.

·Accessories: Umbrellas are not allowed. Smoking of tobacco pipes or cigarettes is prohibited.

·Photography: Unauthorised photography of the Eyo Orisa is strictly forbidden.

Emergency measures

Ahead of the festival, Local Emergency Management Committees (LEMCs), led by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), in collaboration with Lagos Island Local Government Area and Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area (LCDA), have embarked on a fitness walk to ensure preparedness for the event.

Executive Chairmen of Lagos Island Local Government, Prince Taiwo Oyekan, and Lagos Island East LCDA, Mr. Muibi Alade-Folawiyo, in a joint statement, described the festival as a “historic cultural masterpiece” and invited the public to participate while adhering strictly to traditional protocols.

They assured residents and visitors of comprehensive security arrangements and reiterated their commitment to crowd control and safety throughout the festivities. The chairmen also commended LASEMA for its grassroots sensitisation and emergency preparedness campaigns.

Vice Chairmen of both councils and Team Leads of the LEMCs, Mrs. Mosurat Balogun and Mr. Aru Folami, pledged continued collaboration with LASEMA to train and retrain emergency responders to safeguard lives and property.

LASEMA assures safety

The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who led the fitness exercise from the Lagos Island East LCDA Secretariat to the Adeniji Adele Road axis, stressed the importance of the physical and mental well-being of emergency responders for effective service delivery.

He assured residents and visitors, including those from the diaspora, of their safety during the festival, noting that the Sanwo-Olu administration has deployed adequate personnel, equipment, and emergency response systems.