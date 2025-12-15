Delta police arrest 627 suspected criminals, recover 144 assorted arms, N36m ransom

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Delta state police command has arrested no fewer than 627 suspected criminals and recovered assorted arms and ammunition ranging from AK- 47/49 riffles, Beretta pistols, pump actions, single barrels and locally fabricated cut-to- size guns within this ember months.

Commissioner of Police, Abaniwonda Olufemi, who disclosed this to the news at the Command Headquarters, Asaba, on Monday, while parading the suspects, said out of the total of 627 arrested suspects, 140 were suspected armed robbers, 113 kidnap suspects, 125 murder suspects, 187 suspected cultists and 62 rape/defilement suspects.

On the 144 assorted arms recovered from the suspects, CP Olufemi stated that 27 AK47/49 rifles, 25 Baretta pistols, 56 single-barreled/cut-to- size guns and 36 pump actions made up the 144 arms recovered, adding that the police equally rescued 18 victims and recovered 28 stolen vehicles.

The police boss also revealed that a total sum of N36 million ransom was recovered from criminal elements during various operations, underscoring the continued prevalence of kidnapping-for-ransom despite intensified security efforts.

In what the command described as a major boost to crime-fighting, Olufemi added that 6,930 rounds of ammunition and cartridges were recovered, which he said significantly degraded the operational capacity of criminal gangs across the state.

While commending officers and men of the command for their gallant efforts, the commissioner further disclosed that intelligence-led operations carried out by a combined team of officers drawn from the Buffalo Tactical Teams led to a major raid in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area, on a hideout notorious for the sale and distribution of illicit drugs.

“The operation resulted in the arrest of 161 suspects, made up of 110 males and 51 females, as a large cache of illicit drugs was recovered, including Nigeria Loud, Canadian Loud, CSC Codeine, Ice, and sachets of 200mg tramadol, he explained.

Similarly, on December 13, 2025, operatives of the Buffalo Team intercepted an Asaba–Onitsha commercial bus at the Asaba Head Bridge. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 109 bottles of codeine and several cartons of tramadol, with suspects promptly arrested. Police said investigations are ongoing.

He also commended officers and men of the Command for what he described as their dedication, professionalism and sacrifice, while also appreciating the media for responsible reportage and sustained partnership with the police.

He assured residents that the command would sustain aggressive and intelligence-driven operations, to fish out criminals across the State and at the same time make the Yuletide period a crime-free season for law-abiding citizens in the state.

Vanguard News