Delta APC congratulates Reno Omokri on nomination as ambassador

Reno Omokri

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, under the chairmanship of Elder Omeni Sobotie, has congratulated Reno Omokri on his nomination as ambassador-designate by President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement signed by the state publicity secretary of APC, Valentine Onojeghuo, the party said “it “extends its warmest and most heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Reno Omokri on his nomination as Ambassador-Designate by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“This significant national recognition brings immense pride not only to Mr. Omokri and his family, but to the entire people of Delta State.

“In a goodwill message signed by the State Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, the Party notes that as a political party committed to promoting excellence, competence and patriotic service, Delta APC is delighted to celebrate yet another proud son of our beloved State who has distinguished himself with honour and integrity on the national and global stage. Mr. Omokri’s intellectual contributions, his longstanding engagement in policy discourse and his extensive international exposure have consistently demonstrated his capacity to serve Nigeria at the highest levels.

“Elder Sobotie stated Omokri’s nomination speaks volumes about President Tinubu’s commitment to merit, national inclusion and the recognition of individuals who have shown unwavering passion for the advancement of Nigeria and commending the President for identifying and elevating the Delta-born technocrat and advocate whose voice and intellectual rigour have contributed to shaping national conversations over the years.

“According to the State Chairman, Delta APC views this appointment as a shining example of the possibilities that lie ahead for Deltans who continue to excel across diverse professional fields. Mr. Omokri’s global footprint – spanning public service, advocacy, media, humanitarian work and diplomacy – positions him uniquely to project Nigeria’s values, deepen bilateral relations and promote our national interests with distinction.

“As he prepares for this new chapter of service, we urge Mr. Omokri to continue to embody the virtues of diligence, humility and patriotism that have characterized his journey thus far. We are confident that he will not only excel in this diplomatic role but will also serve as a bridge-builder, an image-bearer of Nigeria’s potential and a worthy representative of Delta State.

“Delta APC encourages all party members, stakeholders and Deltans from all walks of life to join us in celebrating this achievement. Let us collectively offer our prayers and support as Mr. Omokri takes on this important responsibility on behalf of our nation.

“Once again, we congratulate Mr. Reno Omokri on this honour and commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his exemplary leadership and commitment to recognizing talent across Nigeria.

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