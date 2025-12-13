Delegates set for APC primary election in Osun

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Over 1,600 delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State are set to pick the party’s governorship candidate ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

The party’s electoral committee concluded accreditation of the delegates around 10am, paving the way for the primary to commence any moment from now.

The number of delegates elected for the exercise is 1,660 on the basis of five delegates per local government and the area office in Modakeke.

The venue is already filled to capacity with delegates, observers, security and INEC officials.

However, the Chairman of the Primary Committee, the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, and other officials of the party from the National Secretariat are yet to arrive for the exercise.