Defence minister visits family of slain Brigadier-General Musa Uba

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd), on Thursday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Brigadier General Musa Uba.

The visit was “a show of solidarity with the Nigerian Armed Forces and deep respect for the family of the late Brigadier General Uba.”

According to a post on X, General Musa, who met with the wife and children of the late General Uba at the family residence in Abuja, paid glowing tribute to “the fallen hero, while highlighting his exceptional bravery, uncommon dedication, and selfless service to the nation.”

He described Brigadier General Uba as “a consummate professional whose sacrifice reflects the highest ideals of the Nigerian Armed Forces.”

The minister also reaffirmed his steadfast commitment to strengthening the fight against terrorism and confronting all security threats challenging Nigeria’s stability.

He emphasised that the Federal Government remains resolute in honouring the legacy of personnel who have paid the ultimate price in defence of the country.

Recall that on Monday, November 17, 2025, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) released a shocking video and photograph of General Uba, Commander of the 25 Task Force Brigade, Damboa, Borno State, in captivity.

The general was seated on the ground, surrounded by armed terrorists, and they executed him point-blank, framing the killing as retribution for military incursions into their “territory”.

The tragedy began on Friday, November 14, 2025, along the Burum-Kubua axis of Damboa LGA when the joint convoy of Nigerian Army troops and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) were en route from Biu to Damboa after a routine mission.

They were ambushed in a coordinated massive attack, catching the convoy in a deadly zone.”

Two soldiers and two CJTF members were killed immediately, with several others wounded.

General Uba evaded immediate capture by slipping deeper into the forest on foot and communicated via satellite phone or WhatsApp with Theatre Command of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) with confirmation that he was alive, shared his GPS coordinates, and assured them he was “heading back to base”.

Rescue ground reinforcements and air assets were immediately dispatched to extract him. The initial assessment was optimistic.

Unfortunately, while attempting to link up with rescuers, Uba was captured by ISWAP fighters and executed.