Defections: How Aso Rock is influencing defections to ruling party — PDP

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Federal Government of turning development of states into a tool of political coercion, saying the pressure on governors and elected officials to defect is fuelled by a system that rewards only those aligned with the ruling party.

The opposition party warns that such actions endanger Nigeria’s democracy ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The allegation was made on Friday by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, during an appearance on the Arise News Morning Show hosted by Dr Reuben Abati, Rufai Oseni and Ayo Mairo-Ese.

The programme was examining the shrinking opposition space and the recent flurry of defections from the PDP.

Addressing the exit of the Osun and Rivers State governors, along with their allies from PDP, Ememobong said the trend reflects a troubling political environment in which leaders believe they must align with the centre to secure development for their states.

“People say they want to ‘connect to the centre’. That presupposes that the central system is not running an egalitarian system; it is running a nepotistic system where governance favours are dispensed on the basis of political partisanship,” he said.

He argued that this openly stated justification for defection highlights a deeper structural problem, one that reduces development to a political favour rather than a constitutional entitlement.

“If you do not connect to the centre, you cannot take development home. That is clearly undemocratic and clearly anti-development,” he added.

Ememobong acknowledged that internal challenges within the PDP also played a role in the crisis. He said the party’s decision not to immediately discipline members who undermined it in the 2023 elections, initially taken in the spirit of reconciliation, had unintended consequences.

“At the time, what is now termed reluctance was seen as forbearance and perseverance. We hoped wounds would heal after the 2023 elections, but some individuals doubled down instead of returning to rationality,” he said.

Despite the setbacks, he maintained that the party is now taking corrective steps.

According to him, the National Working Committee (NWC) has held meetings with state chairmen, ex-officios and House of Representatives members to evaluate the situation in their respective states and develop a new strategy.

He also addressed the growing confusion over the party’s leadership, following claims that a faction reportedly backed by Nyesom Wike is recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ememobong dismissed the claim, insisting that the structures of the party remain intact under Kabir Tanimu Turaki.

“Legitimacy starts from the foundation. The staff of the party, state chairmen, BOT and ex-officios are aligned with K.T. Turaki. Those claiming otherwise cannot challenge the government because they have openly declared support for the President in 2027,” he said. The PDP spokesman said the party is awaiting judicial clarity from the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court on matters relating to its leadership, adding that a swift resolution would help stabilise the PDP.

Looking ahead, Ememobong expressed confidence in the PDP’s ability to recover, pointing to the party’s history of resilience since its formation.

“In 1998, we had no governors or senators, but we built all of this. The quantitative voice of the people will compete with the qualitative voice of the elites,” he noted.