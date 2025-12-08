Defecting Zamfara PDP chairman worked against party before joining APC – Council Chairman

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The Chairman of Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Alhaji Munnir Haidara, has alleged that the former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaura-Namoda, Sadiq Chiroma, had been working against the party long before he formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a press statement issued following Chiroma’s defection to the APC on Sunday, Haidara claimed that the former party chairman had been engaging in activities that amounted to political sabotage even before the conclusion of the last state assembly bye-election.

He alleged that Chiroma was frequently seen secretly interacting with APC stakeholders in the state during and after the bye-election, actions he said were contrary to the PDP constitution and raised strong suspicions within the party.

According to Haidara, the former chairman also allegedly leaked confidential party strategies ahead of the bye-election and worked openly against the party’s chances of victory.

He further linked the defection of the PDP’s former state assembly candidate in the last bye-election, Mohammed Lawal Kurya Madaro, to what he described as the influence and handiwork of Chiroma, insisting that the party was fully aware of his alleged anti-party activities.

Haidara said the PDP in Kaura-Namoda remains grateful to Governor Dauda Lawal for what he described as people-oriented projects being implemented in the area, urging residents to continue supporting efforts aimed at improving development in the local government.

He concluded by wishing the former party chairman well, while stating that he would “reap what he sowed” following his defection to the APC.