Deeper Life Church Attack: Victims, survivors laud DSS

*Hopeful justice will be served

By Soni Daniel

Abuja: Following the arraignment of Abdulmalik Abdulazeez Obadaki, the suspected mastermind of the 2012 gun attack on a Deeper Life Bible Church, Otite, near Okene, in Kogi State, which killed over 19 worshippers by the Department of State Services, the families of victims and survivors have applauded the secret police for re-arresting and speeding up Obadaki’s trial.

The victims, their families, survivors, as well as residents of the town, expressed satisfaction with what they described as the speed and vigour with which the DSS leadership is prosecuting Obadaki, even as they affirmed their faith in the ability of the court to dispense justice.

It will be recalled that on the morning of 7 August 2012, three men armed with AK-47 assault rifles opened fire on a Bible study session of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Otite and at the end of the attack, 15 worshippers were killed while four others later died from injuries they sustained during the attack.

Also, dozens more were injured during the attack believed to be the handiwork of Ansaru terrorist group.

After the Okene church attack, Obadaki reportedly led a gang that raided five commercial banks in Uromi, Edo State, killed several persons, and carted away huge sums of cash.

He, however, was trailed and arrested by security forces and remanded at the Kuje Prison but escaped shortly during the July 2022 jailbreak at the Kuje Custodial Centre.

But on November 15, 2025, the DSS announced that it had recaptured the fugitive Ansaru leader and the secret police arraigned Obadaki before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the federal high court, Abuja, on a six-count charge bordering on terrorism, conspiracy, aiding attacks, concealment of information, and escape from lawful custody.

When the charges were read, Obadaki pleaded guilty only to count six, which relates to escaping from lawful custody.

Justice Abdulmalik adjourned the case to January 26, 2026, but added that the defendant should remain in the custody of the DSS pending the next hearing.

Residents of Otite said they were happy with the DSS for re-arresting the Ansaru leader, and for the swiftness with which the secret police arraigned him, saying the moves showed that “the DSS has indeed changed.”

“In fact, before now, we had given up on ever getting justice. And you won’t blame us. After attacking the Deeper Life Church in our town, they moved to attack banks in Uromi. We, therefore, were happy to hear that he was arrested.

“The long years this Obadaki spent without trial began to sow seeds of doubt in our hearts. If you Google Otite today, what you’ll see is that terrorists attacked our Deeper Life Bible Church. We still live with the scars of that attack. The next thing we heard in 2022 was that he escaped during the Kuje jail break,” an Otite community leader.

“Suddenly, like a bolt from the blues, we heard in mid -November that the DSS had recaptured him.

Given all that we have heard concerning the DSS leadership, and the way it has quickly arraigned him, our cautious optimism has since given way to rekindled faith and hope that true change has come. Somehow, we believe that things will be different this time around, and we would get justice from our courts,” he affirmed.