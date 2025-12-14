Death toll rises to 16 in Sydney beach shooting

Sixteen people were killed and at least 40 others injured in a shooting at a Jewish festival celebration at Australia’s Bondi Beach, police said early Monday in an update of the casualty toll.

“Police can confirm 16 people have died and 40 people remain in hospital following yesterday’s shooting at Bondi,” police in New South Wales posted on X.

The police statement did not specify whether the toll included one of the shooters, who died in the attack.

Vanguard News