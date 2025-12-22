Death of Akudo John: Hospital denies negligence

By Innocent Anaba

Management of Gynescope Specialist Hospital has dismissed allegations circulating on social and traditional media regarding the death of Mrs. Akudo John, describing some reports as misleading and incomplete.

In a statement, the hospital extended condolences to the husband, family, and loved ones of the deceased, noting that the loss of a loved one is profoundly painful and deserves compassion and sensitivity.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. We share in their sorrow as they mourn the loss of a wife, mother, and loved one,” the statement said.

The hospital explained that its initial silence was deliberate, intended to respect the memory of the deceased and allow the family space to grieve. However, the continued circulation of inaccurate narratives made it necessary to clarify the circumstances surrounding the medical care provided.

According to management, Mrs. John was attended to by qualified and experienced medical professionals who acted promptly in line with established medical standards and protocols.

“All reasonable and available medical interventions were employed in a sustained effort to preserve her life,” the statement added, noting that extraordinary measures—including voluntary blood donations by compatible members of the medical and management team present at the time—were undertaken.

Gynescope Specialist Hospital stressed that reports suggesting negligence or unprofessional conduct do not reflect the true situation and risk unfairly damaging the reputation of medical practitioners who acted in good faith and with diligence.

“We state unequivocally that certain statements currently in the public domain are misleading and do not present a fair or accurate account of the events surrounding this non-obstetric mortality,” the hospital said.

The management reaffirmed that the hospital operates on principles of respect for human life, ethical medical practice, and patient-centred care, guided by accountability and professional judgment. It also assured that the hospital remains fully cooperative with relevant regulatory and statutory authorities and will continue to engage appropriate professional bodies in line with due process.

While appealing for responsible reporting, the hospital urged the public and media to exercise restraint and empathy, particularly in matters involving bereavement.

“We recognise the depth of the family’s grief and approach this matter with utmost compassion and respect,” the statement added.