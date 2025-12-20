Davido, Montana, others headline AFCON 2025 kick-off concert tonight

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigeria’s Afrobeats star, Davido alongside French Montana are set to headline the official kick-off concert of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Rabat, Morocco.

The concert, scheduled to take place at the Olm Souissi Fan Zone today, ahead of the tournament opener between host Morocco and Comoros at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

It will also feature performances by Moroccan singer Douaa Lahyaoui, French-Moroccan hitmaker Lartiste, and rising artist Says’z, according to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

A statement posted on Instagram read: “AFCON 2025 will kick off with a star-studded concert in Rabat, as the Confederation of African Football announced French Montana and Nigerian superstar Davido as a headline performers.

“The artists will share the stage with the Moroccan singer Douaa Lahyaoui, French-Moroccan hitmaker Lartiste, and rising artist Says’z.

“The kick-off concert is set for Saturday, December 20, at Rabat’s OLM Souissi Fan Zone from 6 p.m. to midnight, ahead of the tournament opener between host Morocco and Comoros at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.”

The diverse selection reflects AFCON’s celebration of African culture, music, and global influence.

Davido, a global performer has previously entertained crowds at major international events, including the AFCON 2017 opening ceremony, the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw in Doha, and the 2023 Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) awards. The AFCON 2025 finals kick off on Saturday with the opening match between hosts Morocco and Comoros at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat.