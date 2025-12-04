Dangote to Uzodimma: Just show me where to invest

Aliko Dangote

By Emmanuel Iheaka, OWERRI

The President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has assured Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State that his group will be one of the biggest investors in the state.

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Dangote gave the assurance at the opening session of the Imo Economic Summit 2025 in Owerri on Thursday.

The renowned Africa’s industrialist urged Uzodimma to indicate his preferred area of investment and forget the rest.

Dangote described the Imo governor as a personal friend of decades and commended him for providing enabling environment for investment.

“We will be one of your biggest investors in Imo. So, please tell me the area to invest and we will invest”, Dangote declared.

He called on entrepreneurs to always invest at home, adding that foreigners cannot drive the economy of any nation more than the nationals.

“What attracts foreign investors is a domestic investor. Africa has about 30 percent of the world’s minerals. We are blessed,” he submitted.

Dangote reiterated that his refinery was set to launch 1.4 million barrels per day capacity, the highest for any single refinery in the world.

Vanguard News