Dangote Refinery reduces petrol gantry price 16% to ₦699/litre

By Udeme Akpan

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced the gantry price of its Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol by 16 per cent to ₦699 per litre from ₦828 per litre, effective December 11, 2025.

The latest adjustment marks about the 20th price review this year, reinforcing the refinery’s aggressive pricing strategy as the festive travel season intensifies across Nigeria.

A source in the 650,000-capacity refinery that pleaded to be anonymous said the refinery introduced the cut to ease transportation costs ahead of Christmas, when millions of Nigerians travel across states to reunite with family.

He said: “This is part of our contributions to ensure Nigerians enjoy the Christmas and the new year celebrations. It is our desire to enhance the movement of Nigerians from one part of the nation to another at minimum costs.”

Similarly, a market tracker, Petroleumprice.ng, stated: “With the refinery scaling its distribution network nationwide, individual marketers now negotiate directly, enabling faster price adjustments and broader market penetration.

“The refinery has positioned the latest reduction as both an economic and social intervention. With interstate travel surging ahead of Christmas and New Year, the new gantry price is expected to bring down retail pump prices in several states, especially in the North and South-East, where logistics costs typically spike during festive periods.”

However, Wumi Iledare, Professor Emeritus of Petroleum Economics, said: “Dangote Refinery’s cut in ex-depot petrol price from ₦828 to ₦699 per litre is a welcome step that could ease pressure on consumers and transport operators nationwide. However, this development also reinforces the reality of an increasingly concentrated downstream market.

“Regulators must stay alert. Strong oversight is needed to ensure the lower price is passed on fairly at the pump, prevent discriminatory supply practices, and protect smaller marketers who keep the system competitive.

“This is a positive move, but Nigeria’s downstream market requires vigilant monitoring to avoid dominance risks and ensure real benefits reach citizens.”