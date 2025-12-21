Dangote Petroleum Refinery loads over 2,000‑truck daily

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote.

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

The daily gantry loading of Dangote Petroleum Refinery has risen to more than 2,000‑truck mark, up from over 1,000 trucks previously.

This significant leap in evacuations of the refinery was attributed to the migration of fuel marketers to the refinery following the recent reduction in its gantry prices.

Data obtained by Vanguard indicated that the Dangote Refinery’s decision to cut the gantry price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, to ₦699 per litre significantly attracted patronage.

It was gathered that the refinery’s reduction of the minimum purchase volume from two million litres to 250,000 litres also attracted the patronage of independent and regional marketers, who were previously priced out of direct refinery arrangements.

Commenting on the development, Chief Executive Officer of (link unavailable), Olatide Jeremiah, said: “Beyond pricing, Dangote Refinery has introduced a 10‑day bank‑guarantee framework, allowing marketers to load PMS while completing payment documentation. This has eased cash‑flow pressure and reduced turnaround time at the gantry.

“The result is a sharp rise in truck traffic, with continuous loading now stretching deep into the night, according to logistics operators. The refinery has effectively become Nigeria’s busiest fuel‑distribution node, eclipsing traditional coastal depots.”

Already, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has urged its members nationwide to source PMS from Dangote Refinery, citing its competitive pricing and reliable availability.

IPMAN National President, Abubakar Maigandi Shettima, said the association controls over 80 % of Nigeria’s retail fuel outlets, assuring consumers that supply gaps and scarcity risks have been eliminated, adding that free delivery is expected to commence in January 2026, further undercutting private depot costs.

However, it was noted that some MRS filling stations across Nigeria are still selling petrol above the approved ₦739–₦740 per litre, despite Dangote Refinery’s latest price reduction.

This is happening even after Aliko Dangote assured Nigerians that all MRS outlets would reflect the new pump price. Checks across Lagos and its environs show that many outlets have yet to comply.

At Igando, an MRS station sold petrol at ₦790 per litre, with no visible reduction days after the announcement. An operator who pleaded to be anonymous said: “We are currently selling at ₦850 per litre because we are still dispensing our old stocks.”