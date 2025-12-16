Dangote petitions ICPC, seeks probe of NMDPRA boss over alleged corruption

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

Business mogul and Chairman of Dangote Group, Dr. Aliko Dangote, on Tuesday, approached the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, seeking the probe of the Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed.

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In the petition he submitted through his team of lawyers led by Dr. Ogwu James Onoja, SAN, Dangote demanded the arrest and prosecution of the NMDPRA boss, whom he accused of living above his means as a public servant.

He alleged that the NMDPRA MD paid over $7 million in tuition fees for four of his children in different schools in Switzerland.

According to him, the school fees were paid upfront for a period of six years.

To establish his claim and aid ICPC’s investigation, Dangote listed the names of Ahmed’s four children and their schools in Switzerland, including the amount paid for each of them.

He alleged that Ahmed used the instrumentality of the NMDPRA to embezzle and divert public funds for self gains and pursuit of private interest, to the detriment of the Nigerian people, a development he said recently led to protests by different groups.

Besides, Dangote claimed that the NMDPRA boss, throughout his lifetime as an adult, worked in the public sector in Nigeria, insisting that the totality of his earnings over the years was nothing close to $7 million he said was diverted from public coffers to pay tuition fees for his children abroad.

“It is without doubt that the above facts in relation to abuse of office, breach of Code of Conduct for public officers, Corrupt enrichment, and embezzlement are gross Act of corrupt practices for which your Commission (ICPC) is statutorily empowered under section 19, of the ICPC Act to investigate and prosecute.

“Upon a successful prosecution of such a person, under section 19, of the ICPC Act, the person is liable to imprisonment for five years without an option of fine,” Dangote said.

“We make bold to state that the ICPC is strategically positioned along the sister agencies to, prosecute financial crimes and other corruption related offences, and upon establishing a prima facie case, the Courts do not hesitate to punish offenders.

“In view of the above, we call on the Commission under your leadership to investigate the complain of abuse of office and corruption against Engr Farouk Ahmed and to accordingly, prosecute him if found wanting.

“We have no reservation that being a matter that is in the public domain, the Commission will not close its eyes to it but act decisively to ensure that justice is done and the good image of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is protected,” the petition further read.

Dangote vowed to be on the ground to tender evidence in proof of his allegations, should the ICPC invite him to do so.

Vanguard News Nigeria