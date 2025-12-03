CVR: INEC records 76,451 new applications in Plateau

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has recorded 78,451 new applications in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Plateau.

Mallam Mohammed Sadiq, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), disclosed this during an engagement with stakeholders on Wednesday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that online registration for the CVR exercise commenced on Aug. 18, while physical registration began on Aug. 25.

Sadiq, who said the first phase of the exercise would end by Dec. 10, explained that of the 44,142 new applicants, 44,142 were largely incidents.

He added that 25,290 of the new applicants had appeared for the physical capture and concluded their registration, while 7,019 were yet to be physically captured.

“So far, we have recorded 78,451 new applicants, 25,290 have been captured, 7,019 are yet to be captured, and 44,142 are incidents.

“The first phase of the CVR at all levels will end on Dec. 10, and the display of the preliminary register for claims and objections will begin from Dec. 15 to Dec. 21.

“Handling of complaints will last just one day, and that’s on Dec. 21.

“The commission will resume the CVR for the second phase from Jan. 5, 2026,” he said.

The REC, however, decried that 101,200 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were unclaimed in the state.

He called on residents of the state who are yet to claim their PVCs to do so, adding that those who are also yet to complete their registration exercise should speedily do so before Dec. 10.

Vanguard News